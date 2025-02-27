rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Study after "Trumpeter of the Hussars" (c. 1815–27) by Style of Théodore Géricault
Save
Edit Image
soldier horsesoldierhorseanimalpersonartvintagepublic domain
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Trumpeter of the Hussars (c. 1815–20) by Théodore Géricault
Trumpeter of the Hussars (c. 1815–20) by Théodore Géricault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790709/trumpeter-the-hussars-c-1815-20-theodore-gericaultFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295523/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Hussars (1878) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec
Hussars (1878) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048148/hussars-1878-henri-toulouse-lautrecFree Image from public domain license
Hi-tech white robots fantasy remix, editable design
Hi-tech white robots fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665019/hi-tech-white-robots-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Trumpeter of the Hussars (c. 1870) by Charles Courtry
Trumpeter of the Hussars (c. 1870) by Charles Courtry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784310/trumpeter-the-hussars-c-1870-charles-courtryFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Picket (1875) by Jean Baptiste Edouard Detaille
The Picket (1875) by Jean Baptiste Edouard Detaille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128949/the-picket-1875-jean-baptiste-edouard-detailleFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
On Reconnaissance (1876) by Józef Brandt
On Reconnaissance (1876) by Józef Brandt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128976/reconnaissance-1876-jozef-brandtFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345457/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
Historical cavalry soldier on horseback
Historical cavalry soldier on horseback
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378873/historical-cavalry-soldier-horsebackView license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345729/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
PNG Historical cavalry soldier on horseback
PNG Historical cavalry soldier on horseback
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410436/png-historical-cavalry-soldier-horsebackView license
Napoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
PNG Dynamic horse rider in motion
PNG Dynamic horse rider in motion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409920/png-dynamic-horse-rider-motionView license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
Bugle Call (c. 1863) by Dominique C Fabronius, William Morris Hunt and F F Oakley Lithographic Company
Bugle Call (c. 1863) by Dominique C Fabronius, William Morris Hunt and F F Oakley Lithographic Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053817/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Soldiers on Horseback (1813–1865) by Théodore Jung
Soldiers on Horseback (1813–1865) by Théodore Jung
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786544/soldiers-horseback-1813-1865-theodore-jungFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Ein Soldat zu Pferde und drei stehende Soldaten in verschiedenen Uniformen, ca. 1791 – 1803 by franz pforr
Ein Soldat zu Pferde und drei stehende Soldaten in verschiedenen Uniformen, ca. 1791 – 1803 by franz pforr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940031/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Three armed riders, ca. 1791 – 1803 by franz pforr
Three armed riders, ca. 1791 – 1803 by franz pforr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939559/three-armed-riders-ca-1791-1803-franz-pforrFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
General Leonard Wood
General Leonard Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502280/general-leonard-woodFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Five hussars on horseback, null by wilhelm altheim
Five hussars on horseback, null by wilhelm altheim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979775/five-hussars-horseback-null-wilhelm-altheimFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Sammelstelle für berittene Soldaten, null by reinhold braun
Sammelstelle für berittene Soldaten, null by reinhold braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951509/sammelstelle-fur-berittene-soldaten-null-reinhold-braunFree Image from public domain license
Banished knight fantasy remix, editable design
Banished knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665064/banished-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Reiterangriff gegen ein Stadttor, null by pieter wouwerman
Reiterangriff gegen ein Stadttor, null by pieter wouwerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936275/reiterangriff-gegen-ein-stadttor-null-pieter-wouwermanFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
General Pershing reviewing troops at El Valle, Mexico
General Pershing reviewing troops at El Valle, Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368091/general-pershing-reviewing-troops-valle-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Horse club Instagram post template, editable text
Horse club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Großherzoglich Bergische Truppen, Patrouille der Lanzenreiter, 1811 by carl wilhelm von heideck
Großherzoglich Bergische Truppen, Patrouille der Lanzenreiter, 1811 by carl wilhelm von heideck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984441/image-background-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Beauty of horses Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty of horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719718/beauty-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Offizier zu Pferde vor drei Soldaten, ca. 1791 – 1803 by franz pforr
Offizier zu Pferde vor drei Soldaten, ca. 1791 – 1803 by franz pforr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983637/offizier-pferde-vor-drei-soldaten-ca-1791-1803-franz-pforrFree Image from public domain license
Girl riding tricycle, vintage collage element
Girl riding tricycle, vintage collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559373/girl-riding-tricycle-vintage-collage-elementView license
Artillerie in Russisch-Polen fährt in Gefechtsstellung, 1915 by reinhard pfaehler von othegraven
Artillerie in Russisch-Polen fährt in Gefechtsstellung, 1915 by reinhard pfaehler von othegraven
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950430/image-horses-animal-personFree Image from public domain license