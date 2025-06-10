rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Draped Classical Female Figure by Attributed to Jacques Louis David
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingpencil
Daycare logo template, editable design
Daycare logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView license
Sketch after antique draped statue (a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Sketch after antique draped statue (a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157266/sketch-after-antique-draped-statue-a-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Sowing girl, null by jakob becker
Sowing girl, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937757/sowing-girl-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sketch of Female Figure, Draped (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Sketch of Female Figure, Draped (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156867/sketch-female-figure-draped-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
After a draped figure and another one(a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
After a draped figure and another one(a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156932/after-draped-figure-and-another-onea-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sketch of draped antique statue (a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Sketch of draped antique statue (a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158377/sketch-draped-antique-statue-a-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Virgin Swooning [recto] (1844) by Ford Madox Brown
The Virgin Swooning [recto] (1844) by Ford Madox Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042061/the-virgin-swooning-recto-1844-ford-madox-brownFree Image from public domain license
Family vacation illustration background, editable design
Family vacation illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712278/family-vacation-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Weiblicher Kopf, bedeckt mit einem Tuch, null by jakob becker
Weiblicher Kopf, bedeckt mit einem Tuch, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946265/weiblicher-kopf-bedeckt-mit-einem-tuch-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Four studies of figures (a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Four studies of figures (a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156894/four-studies-figures-a-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drawing of a Model (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Drawing of a Model (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124554/drawing-model-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Autumn old couple design element set
Editable Autumn old couple design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15170751/editable-autumn-old-couple-design-element-setView license
Iris Approaching Athena and Hera. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Iris Approaching Athena and Hera. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653838/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Paper mockup, editable design
Paper mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13940147/paper-mockup-editable-designView license
Lady Macbeth mit blutigen Händen, null by ferdinand fellner
Lady Macbeth mit blutigen Händen, null by ferdinand fellner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987379/lady-macbeth-mit-blutigen-handen-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Facebook post template
Bedtime stories Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395248/bedtime-stories-facebook-post-templateView license
Two studies after classical scenes (a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Two studies after classical scenes (a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157098/two-studies-after-classical-scenes-a-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Half Length Study of Elderly Man (19th century) by German
Half Length Study of Elderly Man (19th century) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156984/half-length-study-elderly-man-19th-century-germanFree Image from public domain license
Reading for children Facebook post template
Reading for children Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395285/reading-for-children-facebook-post-templateView license
The Dancing Girl (1889) by James McNeill Whistler
The Dancing Girl (1889) by James McNeill Whistler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050663/the-dancing-girl-1889-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain license
Family beach vacation, orange sky illustration
Family beach vacation, orange sky illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712418/family-beach-vacation-orange-sky-illustrationView license
Portrait of a Young Woman in White (c. 1798) by Anonymous Artist and Jacques Louis David
Portrait of a Young Woman in White (c. 1798) by Anonymous Artist and Jacques Louis David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10027497/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Family vacation, sunset illustration background, editable design
Family vacation, sunset illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712283/family-vacation-sunset-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Verso full academic study of a male nude rendered in red chalk. No watermark seen.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Verso full academic study of a male nude rendered in red chalk. No watermark seen.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654695/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing garbed figure, null by jakob becker
Standing garbed figure, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940601/standing-garbed-figure-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Family vacation, sunset desktop wallpaper, editable design
Family vacation, sunset desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10720137/family-vacation-sunset-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Young Woman with a Bowl, Seated Outdoors (1733) by Johann Justin Preissler
Young Woman with a Bowl, Seated Outdoors (1733) by Johann Justin Preissler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018140/young-woman-with-bowl-seated-outdoors-1733-johann-justin-preisslerFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales Instagram post template
Animal tales Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444435/animal-tales-instagram-post-templateView license
Standing Nude Woman Holding a Box (1896) by Karel Vitezslav Masek
Standing Nude Woman Holding a Box (1896) by Karel Vitezslav Masek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052402/standing-nude-woman-holding-box-1896-karel-vitezslav-masekFree Image from public domain license
Family vacation illustration, bright sky
Family vacation illustration, bright sky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712415/family-vacation-illustration-bright-skyView license
Arab Kneeling in Prayer (ca. 1883) by Charles Bargue
Arab Kneeling in Prayer (ca. 1883) by Charles Bargue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128816/arab-kneeling-prayer-ca-1883-charles-bargueFree Image from public domain license