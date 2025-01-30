Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage color wheelequestrian womanvintage paperhorseanimaltreesfacepeopleLa partie de Long-Champ (first quarter 19th century)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 888 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1184 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429550/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseLa premier dimanche de la promenade de Saint Cloud (first quarter 19th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790800/premier-dimanche-promenade-saint-cloud-first-quarter-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429561/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseLe Suprême Bon-Ton No. 28: L'Avénue des Champs Elisées a Paris (1783–1824) by Georges Jacques Gatinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790849/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428348/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseKentucky (1800–1950)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770708/kentucky-1800-1950Free Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428272/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseLes promenades de Paris: Les Champs-Élysées (1800–1850) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787973/les-promenades-paris-les-champs-elysees-1800-1850-bettannierFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212440/horse-riding-course-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePhysionomies de Paris #11: Promenade au Bois (Pré Catelan) (c. 1858) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786293/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212434/horse-riding-course-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePhysionomies de Paris #1: Voiture aux Chèvres (Champs-Élysées) (1856) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787468/image-animal-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212445/horse-riding-course-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseA Review on the Champs de Mars (possibly 1773) by Jean Baptiste Le Paonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023525/review-the-champs-mars-possibly-1773-jean-baptiste-paonFree Image from public domain licenseKnight's Journey fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664378/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWagon full of gaily dressed charactershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377323/wagon-full-gaily-dressed-charactersFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDriving in Central Park (1866) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786351/driving-central-park-1866-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436981/horse-riding-course-instagram-post-templateView licenseVenues for horseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427648/venues-for-horsesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseDo You Want Any Matches? (published 1794) by Anthony Cardon and Francis Wheatleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026847/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHorse show Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212433/horse-show-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseOù allons nous? -- Toujours tout droit by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376419/ou-allons-nous-toujours-tout-droit-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licensePhysionomies de Paris #1: Voiture aux Chèvres (Champs-Élysées) (1856) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787494/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseStudienblatt: eine Staatskarosse, Sänftenträger, ein Ritter mit seinem Gefangenen, Kirchgänger, 1864 by theodor hosemannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935966/image-horse-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHorse show Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212438/horse-show-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePolish horses, 1794 by johann georg pforrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933862/polish-horses-1794-johann-georg-pforrFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseKentucky (1932) by The Gosden Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772135/kentucky-1932-the-gosden-headFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseDépart, des Champs-Elysées, de la premiere ambulance de la Société de secours aux blesséshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407114/image-background-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHorse show blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212444/horse-show-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseThe President's Vacation—On Bellevue Avenue, Newport (1884) by W P Snyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782970/the-presidents-vacationon-bellevue-avenue-newport-1884-snyderFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437186/horse-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseLes inconvéniens de la chasse (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775618/les-inconveniens-chasse-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage horse riders transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232411/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseDésalteration, à la course, de MM Les Cochers by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375584/desalteration-course-les-cochers-gaudissartFree Image from public domain license