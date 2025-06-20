Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecanvasportrait painting public domainbackgroundfacepersonartvintageportraitPortrait of Mrs. Henry Beaufoy (c. 1799) by John HoppnerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1008 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2701 x 3216 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait Of Mrs. Mellon, Duchess Of St. (1758-1810) by John Hoppnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123877/portrait-mrs-mellon-duchess-st-1758-1810-john-hoppnerFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSarah Malvina Allen Heald (Mrs. Wm. Henry Heald) (1824-1854) (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126131/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbigail Smith Babcock (Mrs. Adam Babcock) (c. 1774) by John Singleton Copleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023609/abigail-smith-babcock-mrs-adam-babcock-c-1774-john-singleton-copleyFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady (1756-1823) by Sir Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123834/portrait-lady-1756-1823-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbigail Smith Adams (Mrs. John Adams) (1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028123/abigail-smith-adams-mrs-john-adams-18001815-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Mrs. Foote (ca. 1829) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125479/portrait-mrs-foote-ca-1829-englishFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseMrs. Thomas Pechell (Charlotte Clavering, died 1841)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613308/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseAnnie C. Lochrey Husson (Mrs. Louis Husson) (c. 1905) by Thomas Eakinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056152/annie-lochrey-husson-mrs-louis-husson-c-1905-thomas-eakinsFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCatherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026610/catherine-yates-pollock-mrs-george-pollock-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMiss Davidson Reid (c. 1800/1806) by Sir Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028135/miss-davidson-reid-c-18001806-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh iPhone wallpaper, dark orange editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786848/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-dark-orange-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenrietta Marchant Liston (Mrs. Robert Liston) (1800) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028147/henrietta-marchant-liston-mrs-robert-liston-1800-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh iPhone wallpaper, blue editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786902/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-blue-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSarah Shippen Lea (Mrs. Thomas Lea) (c. 1798) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026644/sarah-shippen-lea-mrs-thomas-lea-c-1798-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMadame Escudier (c. 1883) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782596/madame-escudier-c-1883-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828547/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Mrs. Robinson (Elizabeth Fortescue) (c. 1770) by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794355/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseLovice Corbett Whittemore (Mrs. Thomas Whittemore) (1845) by Alvan Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042198/lovice-corbett-whittemore-mrs-thomas-whittemore-1845-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211726/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseAnn Biddle Hopkinson (Mrs. Francis Hopkinson) (1834) by Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038391/ann-biddle-hopkinson-mrs-francis-hopkinson-1834-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211728/ballet-academy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseJohn Eldred (c. 1670/1680) by John Rileyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014476/john-eldred-c-16701680-john-rileyFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211731/spring-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015942/portrait-lady-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-louis-michel-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211746/ballet-academy-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseDuke of York, H.R.H. Frederick Augustus (1758-1810) by John Hoppnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156435/duke-york-hrh-frederick-augustus-1758-1810-john-hoppnerFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211733/ballet-academy-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseMrs. Jesse Hare (Catherine H. Welch) (1848) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126707/mrs-jesse-hare-catherine-welch-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license