"Emilius" (1823) by James Pollard
"Cedric" (1824) by James Pollard
"Gustavus" (1821) by James Pollard
"Dangerous" (published 1833) by Charles Hunt and Sr
"Attila" (No. 1) (Published July 12, 1842) by John Harris the younger
"Tiresias" (JULY 6, 1819) by James Pollard
The Meet (1838) by Charles Hunt and Sr
"Spaniel" (Published Nov. 1, 1831) by Edward Duncan
"Diomed" (19th century) by After George Stubbs
"Foxall" (1881) by After Henry Stull
Alice Hawthorn (1843) by G A Turner
Faugh-A-Ballagh (1845) by G A Turner
"Glencoe" (Published 1836) by Edward Duncan
Plaisanterie (1886) by J Grant
Ein Reiter mit Dreispitz und Zopf, im Hintergrund eine Kanallandschaft, null by cornelis troost
Kentucky (1800–1950)
"Bay Middleton" (Published July 1, 1836) by Edward Duncan
Breaking Cover (1838) by Charles Hunt and Sr
The Course (probably 1789) by Thomas Rowlandson
"Bloomsbury" (Published June 18, 1839) by Edward Duncan
Horse Portrait Of "Flying Childers" (1739) by James Seymour
