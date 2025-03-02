rawpixel
An Artist (c. 1820) by Artist Unknown
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125434/portrait-unknown-man-1812-1868-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128874/portrait-the-artist-1874-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Portrait of William T. Walters (1883) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129131/portrait-william-walters-1883-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Portrait of the Artist (1885) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129169/portrait-the-artist-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1812/1819) by Ammi Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032940/portrait-gentleman-18121819-ammi-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Self-Portrait in a Black Coat (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126690/self-portrait-black-coat-1848-1850-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Portrait of the Rt. Hon. W. E. Gladstone (1809-1898) (19th century) by John Rogers Herbert R A
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
His Excellency The Prince Metternich (1849) by Henry Wyndham Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126727/his-excellency-the-prince-metternich-1849-henry-wyndham-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Marquis De Lafayette (ca. 1840) by James Wattles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125993/marquis-lafayette-ca-1840-james-wattlesFree Image from public domain license
General Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800990/png-android-wallpaper-animal-archView license
Portrait of Henry Walters (1947) by Frank O Salisbury
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129817/portrait-henry-walters-1947-frank-salisburyFree Image from public domain license
General Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800582/png-android-wallpaper-animal-archView license
Portrait of William Wilson Corcoran (1798-1888) (1865?) by William Oliver Stone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128622/portrait-william-wilson-corcoran-1798-1888-1865-william-oliver-stoneFree Image from public domain license
Everyday inspiration article Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11888121/everyday-inspiration-article-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of George Aloysius Lucas (1885) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129179/portrait-george-aloysius-lucas-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Louis Husson (1899) by Thomas Eakins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052968/louis-husson-1899-thomas-eakinsFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Edward Stow (c. 1803) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030744/edward-stow-c-1803-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Charles Carnan Ridgely (1820) by Thomas Sully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033918/charles-carnan-ridgely-1820-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Francis Basset, Lord de Dunstanville (c. 1786) by Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025147/francis-basset-lord-dunstanville-c-1786-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license
Gentleman quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064717/gentleman-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Captain Joseph Anthony (1794) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026825/captain-joseph-anthony-1794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Self-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126655/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (c. 1720/1740) by British 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016824/portrait-gentleman-c-17201740-british-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license