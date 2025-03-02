Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageman painting19th century peopleportrait paintingmanvintage gentlemanportrait oil paintingface man vintagevintage paintingAn Artist (c. 1820) by Artist UnknownOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4770 x 5980 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4770 x 5980 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125434/portrait-unknown-man-1812-1868-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain licenseOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128874/portrait-the-artist-1874-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licensePortrait of William T. Walters (1883) by Léon Bonnathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129131/portrait-william-walters-1883-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView licensePortrait of the Artist (1885) by Léon Bonnathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129169/portrait-the-artist-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1812/1819) by Ammi Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032940/portrait-gentleman-18121819-ammi-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseSelf-Portrait in a Black Coat (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126690/self-portrait-black-coat-1848-1850-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView licensePortrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView licensePortrait of the Rt. Hon. W. E. Gladstone (1809-1898) (19th century) by John Rogers Herbert R Ahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseHis Excellency The Prince Metternich (1849) by Henry Wyndham Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126727/his-excellency-the-prince-metternich-1849-henry-wyndham-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseMarquis De Lafayette (ca. 1840) by James Wattleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125993/marquis-lafayette-ca-1840-james-wattlesFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800990/png-android-wallpaper-animal-archView licensePortrait of Henry Walters (1947) by Frank O Salisburyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129817/portrait-henry-walters-1947-frank-salisburyFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800582/png-android-wallpaper-animal-archView licensePortrait of William Wilson Corcoran (1798-1888) (1865?) by William Oliver Stonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128622/portrait-william-wilson-corcoran-1798-1888-1865-william-oliver-stoneFree Image from public domain licenseEveryday inspiration article Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11888121/everyday-inspiration-article-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of George Aloysius Lucas (1885) by Léon Bonnathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129179/portrait-george-aloysius-lucas-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseLouis Husson (1899) by Thomas Eakinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052968/louis-husson-1899-thomas-eakinsFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseEdward Stow (c. 1803) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030744/edward-stow-c-1803-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharles Carnan Ridgely (1820) by Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033918/charles-carnan-ridgely-1820-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrancis Basset, Lord de Dunstanville (c. 1786) by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025147/francis-basset-lord-dunstanville-c-1786-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseGentleman quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064717/gentleman-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseCaptain Joseph Anthony (1794) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026825/captain-joseph-anthony-1794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseSelf-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126655/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (c. 1720/1740) by British 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016824/portrait-gentleman-c-17201740-british-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license