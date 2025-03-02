Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageequestrian paintings arthorseanimalfacepeopleartmanvintage"Gustavus" (1821) by James PollardOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 911 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1215 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView license"Emilius" (1823) by James Pollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790929/emilius-1823-james-pollardFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView license"Cedric" (1824) by James Pollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790908/cedric-1824-james-pollardFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseAlice Hawthorn (1843) by G A Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788275/alice-hawthorn-1843-turnerFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseKingston (1891) by Currier and Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776876/kingston-1891-currier-and-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Tiresias" (JULY 6, 1819) by James Pollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791223/tiresias-july-1819-james-pollardFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795258/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license"Attila" (No. 1) (Published July 12, 1842) by John Harris the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788291/attila-no-published-july-12-1842-john-harris-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon holding party popper, celebration editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362978/png-aesthetic-beige-birthdayView license"Spaniel" (Published Nov. 1, 1831) by Edward Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788964/spaniel-published-nov-1831-edward-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon holding party popper, celebration editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590484/png-aesthetic-birthday-blank-spaceView licenseFaugh-A-Ballagh (1845) by G A Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788163/faugh-a-ballagh-1845-turnerFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795362/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePotomac and Masher (1891) by Charles L Zellinskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776942/potomac-and-masher-1891-charles-zellinskyFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428449/horse-riding-course-facebook-post-templateView license"Bay Middleton" (Published July 1, 1836) by Edward Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788637/bay-middleton-published-july-1836-edward-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Kingston" (1891)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776880/kingston-1891Free Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794494/napoleon-horse-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license"Freeland" (1885)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782843/freeland-1885Free Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794735/napoleon-horse-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse Portrait Of "Flying Childers" (1739) by James Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156279/horse-portrait-flying-childers-1739-james-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView license"Priam" (1830) by Richard Gilson Reevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790244/priam-1830-richard-gilson-reeveFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779529/horse-riding-course-blog-banner-templateView license"Blue Bonnet" (Published Oct. 12, 1842) by John Harris the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788295/blue-bonnet-published-oct-12-1842-john-harris-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView license"Mameluke (1827) by Richard Gilson Reevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790412/mameluke-1827-richard-gilson-reeveFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428443/horse-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseLongfellow (1871) by Currier and Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785763/longfellow-1871-currier-and-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719718/beauty-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDuchess (1831) by John E Ferneleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790418/duchess-1831-john-ferneleyFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542175/horse-riding-academy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAscot Heath—Preparing to Start (1818) by Thomas Sutherlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791265/ascot-heathpreparing-start-1818-thomas-sutherlandFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Foxall" (1881) by After Henry Stullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783489/foxall-1881-after-henry-stullFree Image from public domain license