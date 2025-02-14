Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain vintage illustration dancing couplefacepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domainclothingLe Suprême Bon Ton, No. 14: La danse au bois de Vincennes (1815)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 906 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1208 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEaster Sunday concert Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407046/easter-sunday-concert-facebook-post-templateView licenseLa danse de saint Guyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426349/danse-saint-guyFree Image from public domain licenseGala night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932385/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView licenseCaricatures Parisiennes: La Gavotte (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775870/caricatures-parisiennes-gavotte-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseDance Mania (La manie de la danse) (1809) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792270/dance-mania-la-manie-danse-1809-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281440/wedding-invite-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseThe Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775688/the-ball-madame-forain-c-1880-1900-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseEgg hunt Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407047/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView licenseLes Touristes #10: Bal de Vide-Choppe (Heidelberg) (1854) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787677/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy wedding anniversary Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932336/happy-wedding-anniversary-facebook-post-templateView licenseLe jeu de longue paume (1802)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792628/jeu-longue-paume-1802Free Image from public domain licenseMonthly schedule planner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714530/monthly-schedule-planner-templateView licenseLa danse à la campagne, 1890 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986378/danse-campagne-1890-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseNotes template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714665/notesView licenseDancing farmers, null by theodor althttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937281/dancing-farmers-null-theodor-altFree Image from public domain licenseVintage dancing couple, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354395/vintage-dancing-couple-editable-celebration-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Suprême Bon Ton, No. 4: La Bouillotte Parisienne (1815)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791584/supreme-bon-ton-no-bouillotte-parisienne-1815Free Image from public domain licenseVintage dancing couple, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407213/vintage-dancing-couple-editable-celebration-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Palais Royal--Garden's Walk / Promenade du Jardin du Palais Royal (1787) by Louis Le Coeur and Claude Louis Desraishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025963/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage dancing couple, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9406852/vintage-dancing-couple-editable-celebration-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresident Johnson's Last Levee at the White House, March 2 (1868) by Theodore Russell Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786188/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage dancing couple, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9406611/vintage-dancing-couple-editable-celebration-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGruppe von Frauen und Kindern im Freien, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937015/gruppe-von-frauen-und-kindern-freien-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseLet's celebrate!, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521365/lets-celebrate-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe Bon Genre No. 5: La Dansomanie (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775799/bon-genre-no-dansomanie-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseWedding checklist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542631/wedding-checklist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMasked Ball at the Opera (1873) by Edouard Manet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3821271/masked-ball-the-opera-1873-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage dancing couple png, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405981/vintage-dancing-couple-png-editable-celebration-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMusée des moeurs en actions: La valse à Mabille (1848–1882) by Gustave Barryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783630/musee-des-moeurs-actions-valse-mabille-1848-1882-gustave-barryFree Image from public domain licenseAligned hearts cosmic grace mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611735/aligned-hearts-cosmic-grace-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseLa promenade au Jardin Turc by Jean Pierre Marie Jazet and Jean Joseph Bastier de Bezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026015/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9477133/couple-dance-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseLes Bouquets, ou la Fete de la Grand'Maman (1788) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026033/les-bouquets-fete-grandmaman-1788-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseHappy friendship day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12876651/happy-friendship-day-poster-templateView licenseLa Promenade Publique (1792) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026599/promenade-publique-1792-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage dancing couple, paper badge, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590570/png-adore-aesthetic-affectionView licenseBal de la Bastille (1790) by Louis Le Coeur and Jacques François Joseph Swebach Desfontaineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026357/image-dog-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage dancing couple, paper badge, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590569/png-adore-aesthetic-affectionView licensePreparing to Start (1811) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032889/preparing-start-1811-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain license