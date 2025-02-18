rawpixel
Mrs. Adam Babcock (Martha Hubbard) (c. 1806) by Gilbert Stuart
Eyelash extension poster template
Abigail Smith Adams (Mrs. John Adams) (1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuart
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
Abigail Smith Babcock (Mrs. Adam Babcock) (c. 1774) by John Singleton Copley
Composition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
James Monroe (ca. 1820) by Gilbert Stuart.
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
John Adams (c. 1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuart
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Mrs. Joseph Anthony (Henrietta Hillegas) (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
Eyelash extension blog banner template
Ann Barry (1803/1805) by Gilbert Stuart
Eyelash extension Instagram post template
Anna Maria Brodeau Thornton (Mrs. William Thornton) (1804) by Gilbert Stuart
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Charlotte Morton Dexter (Mrs. Andrew Dexter) (1808/c. 1825) by Gilbert Stuart and Unknown 19th Century
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Mary Barry (1803/1805) by Gilbert Stuart
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
George Washington (ca. 1800) by After Gilbert Stuart
Exclusive interview Instagram post template
Sarah Homes Tappan (Mrs. Benjamin Tappan) (1814) by Gilbert Stuart
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Henrietta Marchant Liston (Mrs. Robert Liston) (1800) by Gilbert Stuart
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Ann Calvert Stuart Robinson (Mrs. William Robinson) (c. 1804) by Gilbert Stuart
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Sarah Shippen Lea (Mrs. Thomas Lea) (c. 1798) by Gilbert Stuart
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Captain Gilbert Heathcote (1779-1831)by William Owen
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Captain Joseph Anthony (1794) by Gilbert Stuart
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
George Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuart
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
George Washington (1793) by Copy after Gilbert Stuart
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
John Bill Ricketts (1795/1799) by Gilbert Stuart
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Catherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
