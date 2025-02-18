Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain art gilbert stuartpublic domain oil painting, womangilbert stuartcelebrityfacepersonartportraitMrs. Adam Babcock (Martha Hubbard) (c. 1806) by Gilbert StuartOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1276 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseAbigail Smith Adams (Mrs. John Adams) (1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028123/abigail-smith-adams-mrs-john-adams-18001815-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseAbigail Smith Babcock (Mrs. Adam Babcock) (c. 1774) by John Singleton Copleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023609/abigail-smith-babcock-mrs-adam-babcock-c-1774-john-singleton-copleyFree Image from public domain licenseComposition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830262/png-abstract-background-geometric-compositionView licenseJames Monroe (ca. 1820) by Gilbert Stuart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2344194/james-monroe-ca-1820-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseJohn Adams (c. 1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028152/john-adams-c-18001815-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMrs. Joseph Anthony (Henrietta Hillegas) (1794) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124474/mrs-joseph-anthony-henrietta-hillegas-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseAnn Barry (1803/1805) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030732/ann-barry-18031805-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775815/eyelash-extension-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnna Maria Brodeau Thornton (Mrs. William Thornton) (1804) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030990/anna-maria-brodeau-thornton-mrs-william-thornton-1804-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCharlotte Morton Dexter (Mrs. Andrew Dexter) (1808/c. 1825) by Gilbert Stuart and Unknown 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10031976/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMary Barry (1803/1805) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030746/mary-barry-18031805-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washington (ca. 1800) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124382/george-washington-ca-1800-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseExclusive interview Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493761/exclusive-interview-instagram-post-templateView licenseSarah Homes Tappan (Mrs. Benjamin Tappan) (1814) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033105/sarah-homes-tappan-mrs-benjamin-tappan-1814-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenrietta Marchant Liston (Mrs. Robert Liston) (1800) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028147/henrietta-marchant-liston-mrs-robert-liston-1800-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseAnn Calvert Stuart Robinson (Mrs. William Robinson) (c. 1804) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030991/ann-calvert-stuart-robinson-mrs-william-robinson-c-1804-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSarah Shippen Lea (Mrs. Thomas Lea) (c. 1798) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026644/sarah-shippen-lea-mrs-thomas-lea-c-1798-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Captain Gilbert Heathcote (1779-1831)by William Owenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333107/portrait-captain-gilbert-heathcote-1779-1831by-william-owenFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseCaptain Joseph Anthony (1794) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026825/captain-joseph-anthony-1794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGeorge Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124482/george-washington-ca-1810-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge Washington (1793) by Copy after Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124442/george-washington-1793-copy-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJohn Bill Ricketts (1795/1799) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026933/john-bill-ricketts-17951799-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCatherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026610/catherine-yates-pollock-mrs-george-pollock-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license