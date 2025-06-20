Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingreading paintingoil painting woman readingerrand boyreadingportraitoil paintingpublic domain bird cageThe Messenger (1815) by Martin DröllingOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 980 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5849 x 4778 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5849 x 4778 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029994/gustav-klimts-angel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDifferences in Opinion (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125800/differences-opinion-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029992/gustav-klimts-angel-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigaro's Shop (1875) by José Jiménez Arandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128946/figaros-shop-1875-jose-jimenez-arandaFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053495/gustav-klimts-angel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpen Cage - Girl in Landscape by Nicolas Lancrethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265110/open-cage-girl-landscape-nicolas-lancretFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052429/gustav-klimts-angel-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBashi-Bazouk Singing (1868) by Jean Léon Gérômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128746/bashi-bazouk-singing-1868-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060862/gustav-klimts-angel-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Accident (1879) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan Bouverethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129050/accident-1879-pascal-adolphe-jean-dagnan-bouveretFree Image from public domain licenseCrafting video Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051032/crafting-video-instagram-post-templateView licenseKitchen Scene by Peter Wtewaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185337/kitchen-scene-peter-wtewaelFree Image from public domain licenseReading Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394964/reading-facebook-post-templateView licenseBirdcagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851590/birdcageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Kitchen by Hendrick Sorghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613326/kitchen-hendrick-sorghFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseDutch Interior (ca. 1840) by Jean August Hendrik Leyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125949/dutch-interior-ca-1840-jean-august-hendrik-leysFree Image from public domain licenseNew video Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051034/new-video-instagram-post-templateView licenseEst-ce que vous allez ouvrir la porte de la cage ... (19th century) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028921/image-cartoon-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029993/gustav-klimts-angel-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDevotion (1857) by Charles Chaplinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127185/devotion-1857-charles-chaplinFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053463/gustav-klimts-angel-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Italian street musician wth a fife. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652269/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGirl's reading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10980104/girls-reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist at top center, wearing pink and blue garment, seated on a cloud; woman in white clings to Christ's PL arm; hands of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651448/image-cloud-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686128/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman with Wine Glass, ca. 1656 – 1657 by gerard ter borch the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951374/woman-with-wine-glass-ca-1656-1657-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseReading Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394982/reading-facebook-post-templateView licenseGirl with Birdcage (Jeune fille à la volière) (ca. 1888) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Original from Barnes Foundation.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036227/girl-with-birdcage-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseYoung Cook Caressing A Dead Bird (1859) by Enoch Wood Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127242/young-cook-caressing-dead-bird-1859-enoch-wood-perryFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseThe Tulip Folly (1882) by Jean Léon Gérômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129113/the-tulip-folly-1882-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseWoman Reading a Letter (ca. 1663) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1015470/woman-reading-letter-johannes-vermeerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3d character with hobby design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166766/editable-character-with-hobby-design-element-setView licenseA Woman Preparing Bread and Butter for a Boy by Pieter de Hoochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263443/woman-preparing-bread-and-butter-for-boy-pieter-hoochFree Image from public domain licenseReading quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840767/reading-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePNG Sitting in the bird cage flowers colorful collage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16274148/png-sitting-the-bird-cage-flowers-colorful-collageView license