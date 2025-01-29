Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain etchingtreecarl wilhelm kolbeoak etchingtree etchingsvintage black and white scenic illustrationsvintage black and scenic illustrationsanimalLarge Oak Tree Jutting out to the Left (Große, weit überhängende Eiche) (c. 1808-15) by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe the elderOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6238 x 4876 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral essence Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13506858/floral-essence-instagram-post-templateView licenseBathers by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979768/bathers-carl-wilhelm-kolbe-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseFloral essence Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002889/floral-essence-instagram-post-templateView licenseGiant Oak with a Seated Fisherman by Carl Wilhelm Kolbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10021388/giant-oak-with-seated-fisherman-carl-wilhelm-kolbeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510767/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseVegetable Sheet by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980856/vegetable-sheet-carl-wilhelm-kolbe-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCow Standing in a Swamp by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980533/cow-standing-swamp-carl-wilhelm-kolbe-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo cows resting by a woodland pool as a boy pipes in the tree above. Etching by C.-W. Kolbe, the elder.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971563/image-cartoon-cow-plantFree Image from public domain licenseCitrus scented poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508447/citrus-scented-poster-templateView licenseThe Sacrifice of Pan by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987738/the-sacrifice-pan-carl-wilhelm-kolbe-the-elderFree Image from public domain license3D trees in a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454218/trees-park-editable-remixView licenseGehöft an einem Fluß, im Vordergrund eine Viehherde, null by friedrich wilhelm hirthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941425/image-cows-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseLone tree landscape background, nature digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044801/lone-tree-landscape-background-nature-digital-paintingView licenseA cow lying in a field. Etching by C.-W. Kolbe, the elder, ca 1835.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987477/cow-lying-field-etching-c-w-kolbe-the-elder-1835Free Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510699/spring-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseFisherman in Wooded Landscape by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967762/fisherman-wooded-landscape-carl-wilhelm-kolbe-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502422/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo goatherds sit under a tree while their flock graze on the hillside. Etching by C.G. Weisbrod after Adriaen van de Velde.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14014848/image-cloud-cow-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497253/happy-autumn-poster-templateView licenseAn einem von Wald umgebenem Teich, Hirte und Hirtin mit zwei Kühen und einer Ziege, null by daniël dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949733/image-cows-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCow in a Stream by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983797/cow-stream-carl-wilhelm-kolbe-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14455849/spring-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView licenseOaks in the Vaux de Cernay (1840) by Eugène Bléryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041637/oaks-the-vaux-cernay-1840-eugene-bleryFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714462/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseNymph in a Marshy Woodland by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986677/nymph-marshy-woodland-carl-wilhelm-kolbe-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14455854/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseWeidendes Vieh am Waldrand, im Hintergrund ein befestigtes Gehöft, null by friedrich wilhelm hirthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948597/image-cows-animals-treesFree Image from public domain licenseFragrance gift sets poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509521/fragrance-gift-sets-poster-templateView licenseLandscape by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054354/landscape-carl-wilhelm-kolbe-the-elderFree Image from public domain licensePinot noir poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713777/pinot-noir-poster-templateView licenseMittelgebirgslandschaft mit einem Dorf im Mittelgrund, null by carl kuntzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945524/mittelgebirgslandschaft-mit-einem-dorf-mittelgrund-null-carl-kuntzFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492517/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseYouth Playing a Lyre to a Maiden by a Fountain by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989399/youth-playing-lyre-maiden-fountain-carl-wilhelm-kolbe-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714719/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseCow herd with shepherds, 1690 by dirck van bergenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980376/cow-herd-with-shepherds-1690-dirck-van-bergenFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView licenseZiehende Viehherden mit Hirten, null by friedrich wilhelm hirthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936086/ziehende-viehherden-mit-hirten-null-friedrich-wilhelm-hirtFree Image from public domain license