Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetaverntavern illustrations vintage illustration public domainwoman drinkingfoodwaitressmaidenwaitress vintagevintage catMutton Chops in Maiden Lane (c. 1798–1810) by Thomas RowlandsonOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4810 x 6033 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D smiling diner waitress editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394216/smiling-diner-waitress-editable-remixView licensePeasants Playing Cards, null by johann andreas herrleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982776/peasants-playing-cards-null-johann-andreas-herrleinFree Image from public domain licenseSignature menu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949893/signature-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlcoholism: Raucous tavern scene from "The Rakes Progress"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337667/alcoholism-raucous-tavern-scene-from-the-rakes-progressFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha powder label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777701/matcha-powder-label-templateView licenseThe choleric, 1862 by eduard illehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934997/the-choleric-1862-eduard-illeFree Image from public domain license3D smiling diner waitress editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458208/smiling-diner-waitress-editable-remixView licenseStudents Drinking (19th century) by Tony Golzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125057/students-drinking-19th-century-tony-golzFree Image from public domain licenseWaitress needed Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703086/waitress-needed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Bride of Savoy (19th century) by Frank Blackwell Mayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125912/the-bride-savoy-19th-century-frank-blackwell-mayerFree Image from public domain licenseNow serving brunch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703174/now-serving-brunch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan Talking To Sailors (19th century) by R Hhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124995/man-talking-sailors-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseThe best staff Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933241/the-best-staff-facebook-post-templateView licensePeasant Family (19th century) by Christian Eduard Böttcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126298/peasant-family-19th-century-christian-eduard-bottcherFree Image from public domain license3D cafe baristas, jobs & profession editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396649/cafe-baristas-jobs-profession-editable-remixView licenseTavern scene, null by gaspare dizianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985108/tavern-scene-null-gaspare-dizianiFree Image from public domain licenseJob fair Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933293/job-fair-facebook-post-templateView licenseThree drinking farmers, null by aletta de freijhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934725/three-drinking-farmers-null-aletta-freijFree Image from public domain licenseFamily dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767860/family-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEinem Mann werden Zwillinge geboren, er kratzt sich wegen des reichen Segens und der großen Gesellschaft, die dieses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938248/image-face-people-illustratedFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving cooking kits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594515/thanksgiving-cooking-kits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLadies and Gentlemen Seated on the Beach with a Dog (1866) by Eugène Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054181/ladies-and-gentlemen-seated-the-beach-with-dog-1866-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail club logo, editable food business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13393003/cocktail-club-logo-editable-food-business-branding-template-designView licenseThe Card Players (recto) / Classical Scene (verso) (19th century) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124683/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn dinner recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949847/autumn-dinner-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Little Woman (1868)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786179/the-little-woman-1868Free Image from public domain licenseHealthy eating word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9482648/healthy-eating-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistoire de Manon Lescaut (volume I) (published 1797) by Various Artists, Louis Joseph Lefevre, Antoine Francois Prévost and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10027522/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving cooking kits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594511/thanksgiving-cooking-kits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA man and woman dance outside a tavern named after George IV, a man plays a pipe and people sit drinking decorously. Etching…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13989594/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving cooking kits Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12025861/thanksgiving-cooking-kits-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDutch Interior (ca. 1840) by Jean August Hendrik Leyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125949/dutch-interior-ca-1840-jean-august-hendrik-leysFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11046844/thanksgiving-dinner-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelina Plimer with Her Pets (late 18th-early 19th century) by Nathaniel Plimerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123852/selina-plimer-with-her-pets-late-18th-early-19th-century-nathaniel-plimerFree Image from public domain licenseCatering service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493460/catering-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBier Geträntehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430727/bier-getranteFree Image from public domain licenseCatering service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493459/catering-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNeun rauchende Studenten und zwei Hunde, July 6, 1829 by jakob fürchtegott dielmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940410/image-pencil-drawing-dogs-horseFree Image from public domain licenseTurkey recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11104171/turkey-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe triomphe de Minette by Geraud Vidal and Marguerite Gérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019033/triomphe-minette-geraud-vidal-and-marguerite-gerardFree Image from public domain license