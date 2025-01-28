Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesky paintinghouse paintingturner paintingcathedralskypersonarthouseA View of the Thames Looking East with the Adelphi, Somerset House, and Saint Paul's Cathedral (c. 1806) by Daniel TurnerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 456 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6373 x 2421 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6373 x 2421 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034847/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseGezicht op de London Bridge over de rivier de Theems te Londen, gezien vanaf de tuin van Somerset House (1750) by Robert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763340/image-paper-cloud-frameFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899086/adventure-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe City from Near the Terrace of Somerset House by Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9495425/the-city-from-near-the-terrace-somerset-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVR meeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899356/meeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSomerset House, Saint Paul's Cathedral and Blackfriar's Bridge by Jean Louis Desprezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494183/photo-image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063609/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseGezicht op Somerset House en de Theems vanuit het zuiden (1817) by Joseph Constantine Stadler, Thomas Hosmer Shepherd and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13773637/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203271/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseLondon Bridge, with St. Paul's Cathedral in the distancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204421/image-vintage-paintings-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381703/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseYork Water-Gate and the Adelphihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205243/york-water-gate-and-the-adelphiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor mansion in countryside, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453594/editable-watercolor-mansion-countryside-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe Thames and Waterloo Bridge from Somerset Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206760/image-vintage-smoke-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseSomerset House and the Adelphi from the Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204735/somerset-house-and-the-adelphi-from-the-riverFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899153/global-education-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Great Fire of London, with Ludgate and Old St. Paul'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202690/image-vintage-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blog Youtube cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12561337/travel-blog-youtube-cover-template-editable-designView licenseWestminster from Near the Terrace of Somerset Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204247/image-vintage-women-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseFly now poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899085/fly-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt. Paul's and Blackfriars Bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204436/st-pauls-and-blackfriars-bridgeFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGezicht op de stad Londen (1751) by Robert Sayer, Thomas Bowles II and Thomas Bowles IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761983/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseThe serene king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663582/the-serene-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGezicht op de Adelphi en Somerset House vanaf de Theems en gezicht op Lambeth Church vanaf de Theems (1791) by Laurent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765179/image-paper-church-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseThe child king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663566/the-child-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBridge of big ben architecture cityscape landmark.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15971545/bridge-big-ben-architecture-cityscape-landmarkView licenseExchange student programs poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899156/exchange-student-programs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGezicht op de stad Londen (1745 - 1775) by Jean François Daumont and anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763358/gezicht-stad-londen-1745-1775-jean-francois-daumont-and-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness seminar poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899367/business-seminar-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGezicht op de stad Londen (1751) by Robert Sayer, Thomas Bowles II and Thomas Bowles IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761962/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059540/png-apartment-art-backgroundView licenseGezicht op de stad Londen (1751) by Robert Sayer, Thomas Bowles II and Thomas Bowles IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13764224/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Great Fire of London [1985, Cormack, YCBA Concise Catalogue]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204177/image-clouds-moon-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseA young distressed woman is standing on the pier of a bridge on the River Thames contemplating suicide. Engraving by T.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996855/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseGezicht op de stad Londen (1751) by Robert Sayer, Thomas Bowles II and Thomas Bowles IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13762179/image-paper-cloud-artFree Image from public domain license