Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain portraitfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitFrances, Marchioness of Camden by Luigi SchiavonettiOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 962 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1194 x 1489 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136525/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Woman (1750-1800) by Peter Adolf Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123769/portrait-woman-1750-1800-peter-adolf-hallFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman (18th century) by French and Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123334/portrait-noblewoman-18th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseWoman Picking Grapes (18th century (?)) by Quainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123339/woman-picking-grapes-18th-century-quaintFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of a Woman with a Cat (ca. 1785) by Peter Adolf Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156524/portrait-woman-with-cat-ca-1785-peter-adolf-hallFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Marchioness of Sutherland (after 1816) by Sir Thomas Lawrence P R Ahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125478/the-marchioness-sutherland-after-1816-sir-thomas-lawrenceFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, and Lady Elisabeth Foster (after 1791) by Lié Louis Périnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124451/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124407/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Lady (1800) by Giovanni Domenico Bossihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156887/young-lady-1800-giovanni-domenico-bossiFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1650) by Jean Petitothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136156/portrait-lady-ca-1650-jean-petitotFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSweet China Oranges (1794) by Luigi Schiavonetti and Francis Wheatleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026915/sweet-china-oranges-1794-luigi-schiavonetti-and-francis-wheatleyFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French and Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125018/portrait-woman-early-19th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseMlle. Louise Antoinette de Lamartellière (1778) by Nicolas Claude Vassalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124276/mlle-louise-antoinette-lamartelliere-1778-nicolas-claude-vassalFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015942/portrait-lady-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-louis-michel-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCatalina Hirst (19th century) by Richard Schwagerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157080/catalina-hirst-19th-century-richard-schwagerFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Feu (Fire) by Gilles Rousselet and Grégoire Hurethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10004311/feu-fire-gilles-rousselet-and-gregoire-huretFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady (one of pair) (1500–1900)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777736/portrait-lady-one-pair-1500-1900Free Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licensePortrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123336/portrait-woman-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Woman (1st half 19th century) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156982/woman-1st-half-19th-century-englishFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman (1750-1808) by Samuel Shelleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156328/portrait-woman-1750-1808-samuel-shelleyFree Image from public domain license