rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Frances, Marchioness of Camden by Luigi Schiavonetti
Save
Edit Image
public domain portraitfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportrait
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italian
Portrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136525/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Woman (1750-1800) by Peter Adolf Hall
Portrait of a Woman (1750-1800) by Peter Adolf Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123769/portrait-woman-1750-1800-peter-adolf-hallFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (18th century) by French and Venetian
Portrait of a Noblewoman (18th century) by French and Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123334/portrait-noblewoman-18th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Woman Picking Grapes (18th century (?)) by Quaint
Woman Picking Grapes (18th century (?)) by Quaint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123339/woman-picking-grapes-18th-century-quaintFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of a Woman with a Cat (ca. 1785) by Peter Adolf Hall
Portrait of a Woman with a Cat (ca. 1785) by Peter Adolf Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156524/portrait-woman-with-cat-ca-1785-peter-adolf-hallFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Marchioness of Sutherland (after 1816) by Sir Thomas Lawrence P R A
The Marchioness of Sutherland (after 1816) by Sir Thomas Lawrence P R A
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125478/the-marchioness-sutherland-after-1816-sir-thomas-lawrenceFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, and Lady Elisabeth Foster (after 1791) by Lié Louis Périn
Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, and Lady Elisabeth Foster (after 1791) by Lié Louis Périn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124451/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Portrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124407/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Young Lady (1800) by Giovanni Domenico Bossi
A Young Lady (1800) by Giovanni Domenico Bossi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156887/young-lady-1800-giovanni-domenico-bossiFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1650) by Jean Petitot
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1650) by Jean Petitot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136156/portrait-lady-ca-1650-jean-petitotFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sweet China Oranges (1794) by Luigi Schiavonetti and Francis Wheatley
Sweet China Oranges (1794) by Luigi Schiavonetti and Francis Wheatley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026915/sweet-china-oranges-1794-luigi-schiavonetti-and-francis-wheatleyFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French and Venetian
Portrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French and Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125018/portrait-woman-early-19th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
Mlle. Louise Antoinette de Lamartellière (1778) by Nicolas Claude Vassal
Mlle. Louise Antoinette de Lamartellière (1778) by Nicolas Claude Vassal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124276/mlle-louise-antoinette-lamartelliere-1778-nicolas-claude-vassalFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loo
Portrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015942/portrait-lady-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-louis-michel-van-looFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Catalina Hirst (19th century) by Richard Schwager
Catalina Hirst (19th century) by Richard Schwager
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157080/catalina-hirst-19th-century-richard-schwagerFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le Feu (Fire) by Gilles Rousselet and Grégoire Huret
Le Feu (Fire) by Gilles Rousselet and Grégoire Huret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10004311/feu-fire-gilles-rousselet-and-gregoire-huretFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Lady (one of pair) (1500–1900)
Portrait of a Lady (one of pair) (1500–1900)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777736/portrait-lady-one-pair-1500-1900Free Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetian
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123336/portrait-woman-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Woman (1st half 19th century) by English
A Woman (1st half 19th century) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156982/woman-1st-half-19th-century-englishFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman (1750-1808) by Samuel Shelley
Portrait of a Woman (1750-1808) by Samuel Shelley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156328/portrait-woman-1750-1808-samuel-shelleyFree Image from public domain license