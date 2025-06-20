rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Miss Elizabeth Haig (c. 1798–1800) by Henry Raeburn
Save
Edit Image
public domain oil paintingcanvaspublic domain portraitfacepersonartblackvintage
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis David
Portrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125207/portrait-elderly-lady-ca-1820-circle-jacques-louis-davidFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French and Venetian
Portrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French and Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125018/portrait-woman-early-19th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eine Dame mit Spitzenhäubchen, null by franz krüger
Eine Dame mit Spitzenhäubchen, null by franz krüger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939537/eine-dame-mit-spitzenhaubchen-null-franz-krugerFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Likeness of the Portraitist Robert Frain, ca. 1845 by david octavius hill
Likeness of the Portraitist Robert Frain, ca. 1845 by david octavius hill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942286/likeness-the-portraitist-robert-frain-ca-1845-david-octavius-hillFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Middle-Aged Man (1780-1790) by English
Portrait of a Middle-Aged Man (1780-1790) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124304/portrait-middle-aged-man-1780-1790-englishFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView license
Portrait of a Woman in Royal Robes (early 19th century) by French
Portrait of a Woman in Royal Robes (early 19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125026/portrait-woman-royal-robes-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh iPhone wallpaper, dark orange editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh iPhone wallpaper, dark orange editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786848/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-dark-orange-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dr. Tobias Smollet
Dr. Tobias Smollet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474832/dr-tobias-smolletFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh iPhone wallpaper, blue editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh iPhone wallpaper, blue editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786902/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-blue-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Duchess of Argonne (late 18th or early 19th century) by Marguerite Gerard
Duchess of Argonne (late 18th or early 19th century) by Marguerite Gerard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156508/duchess-argonne-late-18th-early-19th-century-marguerite-gerardFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828547/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Man (1775-1800) by Charles Henard
Portrait of a Man (1775-1800) by Charles Henard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124138/portrait-man-1775-1800-charles-henardFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Portrait of a Man (early 19th century) by Venetian
Portrait of a Man (early 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124945/portrait-man-early-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Sad quote Instagram post template, editable text
Sad quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868074/sad-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Young Man (early 19th century) by French
Portrait of a Young Man (early 19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124935/portrait-young-man-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Sad quote Instagram post template, editable text
Sad quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002955/sad-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Old Woman (19th century) by Guilia Juarez
Old Woman (19th century) by Guilia Juarez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124586/old-woman-19th-century-guilia-juarezFree Image from public domain license
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Selina Plimer with Her Pets (late 18th-early 19th century) by Nathaniel Plimer
Selina Plimer with Her Pets (late 18th-early 19th century) by Nathaniel Plimer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123852/selina-plimer-with-her-pets-late-18th-early-19th-century-nathaniel-plimerFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623239/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Yun Dongseom (1710–1795) by Unidentified artist
Portrait of Yun Dongseom (1710–1795) by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086652/portrait-yun-dongseom-1710-1795-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license
Self-love quote Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868615/self-love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of H. R. H. Charlotte Caroline Augusta (1796-1817) (late 18th-early 19th century) by Copy after James Lonsdale
Portrait of H. R. H. Charlotte Caroline Augusta (1796-1817) (late 18th-early 19th century) by Copy after James Lonsdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124243/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Woman in Empire Dress (early 19th century) by French
Portrait of a Woman in Empire Dress (early 19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125019/portrait-woman-empire-dress-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Portrait of an Elderly Man (1811) by Pietro de Rossi
Portrait of an Elderly Man (1811) by Pietro de Rossi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125423/portrait-elderly-man-1811-pietro-rossiFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain license
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mrs. Elizabeth Belin of Charleston, South Carolina (ca. 1850) by Charles Fraser
Mrs. Elizabeth Belin of Charleston, South Carolina (ca. 1850) by Charles Fraser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126285/mrs-elizabeth-belin-charleston-south-carolina-ca-1850-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Vintage portrait of elderly gentleman
Vintage portrait of elderly gentleman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852148/swintonFree Image from public domain license