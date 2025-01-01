rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792366
Edit ImageCropCustom Text
Cup (tasse Jasmin à pied cannelé, 1st size) with portrait labeled "La Princess Palatine" (1811) by Sèvres Porcelain…
Edit Image
Save