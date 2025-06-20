Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartpublic domainadultwomanpaintingphotoHeur et Malheur, ou la Cruche cassée (1787) by Philibert Louis DebucourtOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1151 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHeur et Malheur, ou la Cruche cassee (1787) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025939/heur-malheur-cruche-cassee-1787-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Bénédiction Paternelle, ou, Le Départ de la Mariée (1765–1832) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788831/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQue vas tu faire? (c. 1791) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791349/que-vas-faire-c-1791-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMinet aux aguets (c. 1796) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790990/minet-aux-aguets-c-1796-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQu'as tu fait? (c. 1791) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791389/quas-fait-c-1791-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licenseL'oiseau ranimé (1787) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793766/loiseau-ranime-1787-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadame St. Aubin (c. 1803) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790353/madame-st-aubin-c-1803-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Main (1788) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793727/main-1788-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Climb, or Morning Farewell (L'escalade ou les adieux du matin) (1787) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793975/image-dog-animal-woodenFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseLe café ambulant (1821) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790987/cafe-ambulant-1821-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseLe Printemps, ou, Les Amants (1808) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792172/printemps-ou-les-amants-1808-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseLa Rose (1788) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793716/rose-1788-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMoeurs et Ridicules du Jour: La jeune femme (1807) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792255/moeurs-ridicules-jour-jeune-femme-1807-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseHormonal health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459364/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseModes et Manières No. 39: La Réflexion (Coiffure formée de 3 bandes de dentelle) (1801) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792694/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseLa Rose mal defendue (The Poorly Defended Rose) (1791) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026489/image-rose-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseModes et Manières No. 35: Il ne vient pas! (Coiffure Etrusque. Ceinture en X) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792875/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseModes et Manières No. 6: La petite coquette (Toquet orné de Plumes. Chapeau a cotes, brodé) (1800) by Philibert Louis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792898/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes Petits Messieurs, ou, Les Adolescens a la Mode (1804) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792524/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseNieuwjaarsdag (1787) by Philibert Louis Debucourt, Philibert Louis Debucourt and Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13769648/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseL'Hiver, ou, Le Mari (1808) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792228/lhiver-ou-mari-1808-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain license