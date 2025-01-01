Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797216Edit ImageSaint Jerome in His Study (c. 1580) by Wolfgang StuberOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1100 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3207 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4008 x 4374 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4008 x 4374 px | 300 dpi | 50.18 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now