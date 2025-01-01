https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799094Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsSaucer (1811) by Sèvres Porcelain ManufactoryOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1175 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4988 x 4886 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4988 x 4886 px | 300 dpi | 139.68 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now