rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802105
Wooden photo png frame, with The Little Monkey painting on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wooden photo png frame, with The Little Monkey painting on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Web umenia

More
Premium
ID : 
9802105

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Wooden photo png frame, with The Little Monkey painting on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More