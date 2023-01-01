https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803663Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCancer crab, astrology animal illustration psd by Ignace Gaston Pardies. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 9803663View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2704 x 2704 px | 300 dpi | 65.29 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2704 x 2704 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Cancer crab, astrology animal illustration psd by Ignace Gaston Pardies. Remixed by rawpixel.More