Praying woman, vintage illustration psd by Cyprian Majernik. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Web umenia More Premium ID : 9803697 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1824 x 2280 px | 300 dpi | 33.75 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1824 x 2280 px | 300 dpi