https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807567Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract Sun illustration psd by Arthur Dove. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9807567View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 171.15 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Abstract Sun illustration psd by Arthur Dove. Remixed by rawpixel.More