https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810843Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan holding crane png, vintage illustration Jean Beraud, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 9810843View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1013 x 1800 pxCompatible with :Man holding crane png, vintage illustration Jean Beraud, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More