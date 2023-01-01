https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812661Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian woman png, vintage illustration by Sarah P. Wells, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9812661View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1201 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2862 x 3576 pxCompatible with :Victorian woman png, vintage illustration by Sarah P. Wells, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More