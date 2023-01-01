https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold picture frame png mockup, transparent design. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9814803View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2974 x 2974 pxCompatible with :Gold picture frame png mockup, transparent design. Remixed by rawpixel.More