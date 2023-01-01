Elephant head, vintage animal illustration psd by Charles Maurice Detmold. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth More Premium ID : 9814847 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3111 x 3890 px | 300 dpi | 97.38 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3111 x 3890 px | 300 dpi