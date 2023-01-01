https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820382Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold picture frame, vintage design with floral stained glass. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9820382View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3979 x 2652 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3979 x 2652 px | 300 dpi | 60.44 MBGold picture frame, vintage design with floral stained glass. Remixed by rawpixel.More