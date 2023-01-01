https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9821279Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Spring flower border, vintage illustrationViolets by Maria Wiik, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9821279View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 875 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1094 pxBest Quality PNG 1575 x 1149 pxCompatible with :PNG Spring flower border, vintage illustrationViolets by Maria Wiik, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More