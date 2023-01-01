https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822357Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink leaf shadow background, botanical borderMorePremiumID : 9822357View personal and business license JPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 764 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 764 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 764 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 764 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2481 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1415 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4960 x 3508 px | 300 dpiPink leaf shadow background, botanical borderMore