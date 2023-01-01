https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823143Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrange wooden table png, furniture illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9823143View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 799 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 999 pxBest Quality PNG 1640 x 1092 pxCompatible with :Orange wooden table png, furniture illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More