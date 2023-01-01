https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825146Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower patterned background, beige design. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9825146View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLarge 1885 x 1077 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1885 x 1077 px | 300 dpi | 11.67 MBFree DownloadVintage flower patterned background, beige design. Remixed by rawpixel.More