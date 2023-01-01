Vintage ocean wave background, painting by William Henry Holmes. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Free Personal and Business use ID : 9825569 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Landscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1142 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2210 x 1262 px | 300 dpi Landscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1142 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 2210 x 1262 px | 300 dpi | 16 MB