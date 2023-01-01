rawpixel
Field of Oats background, vintage meadow painting by P. C. Skovgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.
Field of Oats background, vintage meadow painting by P. C. Skovgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

