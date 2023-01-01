https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826810Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage sea painting background, illustration by Dezider Czolder. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9826810View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1999 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3522 x 2012 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3522 x 2012 px | 300 dpi | 40.58 MBVintage sea painting background, illustration by Dezider Czolder. Remixed by rawpixel.More