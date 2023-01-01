Lightning striking Eiffel Tower iPhone wallpaper, vintage photograph. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Free Personal and Business use ID : 9826914 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Large 928 x 1624 px | 300 dpi Best Quality 928 x 1624 px | 300 dpi | 8.66 MB