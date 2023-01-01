https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827068Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTropical leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, beige backgroundMorePremiumID : 9827068View personal and business license JPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2250 x 3938 px | 300 dpiTropical leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, beige backgroundMore