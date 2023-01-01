https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830052Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian woman fishing png, vintage illustration by Thomas Wilmer Dewing, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9830052View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 2800 x 1866 pxCompatible with :Victorian woman fishing png, vintage illustration by Thomas Wilmer Dewing, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More