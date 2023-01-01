https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830311Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue mountain landscape background, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9830311View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4050 x 2893 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4050 x 2893 px | 300 dpi | 67.08 MBBlue mountain landscape background, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.More