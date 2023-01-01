https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830637Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage blue sky background, aesthetic illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9830637View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 95.42 MBVintage blue sky background, aesthetic illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.More