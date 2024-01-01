https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830723Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng graphic tablet pen, isolated collage element, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9830723View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 px Best Quality PNG 3410 x 1918 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png graphic tablet pen, isolated collage element, transparent backgroundMore