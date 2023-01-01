Skiing man, vintage sport illustration psd by Jack Rivolta. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Library of Congress More Premium ID : 9830865 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1405 x 1755 px | 300 dpi | 17.06 MB Small JPEG 961 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1405 x 1755 px | 300 dpi