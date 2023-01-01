https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9836023Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOff-white paper textured iPhone wallpaper, abstract border frameMorePremiumID : 9836023View personal and business license JPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpiPortrait Business Card 2 x 3.5" JPEG 1143 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2001 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2858 x 5000 px | 300 dpiOff-white paper textured iPhone wallpaper, abstract border frameMore