https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851643Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThousand Character Classic by Zhan Jingfeng (1599). Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9851643View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 664 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1937 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3961 x 2192 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3961 x 2192 px | 300 dpi | 49.72 MBFree DownloadThousand Character Classic by Zhan Jingfeng (1599). Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More