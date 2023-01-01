https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9897175Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG African woman, Maria Weems Escaping as Jo Wright, History of slavery illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9897175View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4800 x 4800 pxCompatible with :PNG African woman, Maria Weems Escaping as Jo Wright, History of slavery illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More