PNG African woman, Maria Weems Escaping as Jo Wright, History of slavery illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium ID : 9897175 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 4800 x 4800 px