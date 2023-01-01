https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966059Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGradient urban silhouette background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9966059View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3265 x 1866 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3265 x 1866 px | 300 dpi | 34.9 MBGradient urban silhouette background. Remixed by rawpixel.More