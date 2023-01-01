https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971058Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese trees pattern, vintage background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9971058View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4116 x 4116 px | 300 dpi Social Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Instagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Facebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4116 x 4116 px | 300 dpi | 96.99 MBFree DownloadJapanese trees pattern, vintage background. Remixed by rawpixel.More