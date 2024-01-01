rawpixel
Poster by Dudley Hardy used for the original production and tour (this one from a touring production) of Basil Hood and…
Poster by Dudley Hardy used for the original production and tour (this one from a touring production) of Basil Hood and Arthur Sullivan's The Rose of Persia. 48.8 x 74.7cm.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Poster by Dudley Hardy used for the original production and tour (this one from a touring production) of Basil Hood and Arthur Sullivan's The Rose of Persia. 48.8 x 74.7cm.

