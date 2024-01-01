An artist's concept depicting the Soviet ASTP Soyuz spacecraft in Earth orbit. The three major components of the Soyuz are the spherical-shaped Orbital Module on which the letters CCCP (USSR) are printed, the bell-shaped Descent Vehicle in the center, and the cylindrical-shaped Instrument Assembly Module from which two solar panels protrude. The docking system on the Orbital Module was specially designed to interface with the docking system on the Apollo's Docking Module.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons