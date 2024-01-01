rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975337
Say hasta lu-whale-go to this humpback whale swimming off into the cerulean waters of Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary! Humpback whales visit the sanctuary from November to May each year to mate, calve, and nurse their young before heading off to their summer feeding grounds in the Gulf of Alaska. The tail of a humpback whale, or "flukes," can be up to 5 meters across!Photo Courtesy of E. Lyman – HIHWNMS/ NOAA Permit # 15240

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

